Water Crisis in Hwange: Residents in DRC Phase 4 Left Dry Despite Payments
15 June 2024
I am a Zimbabwean currently residing in South Africa and whk relocated my family back to Hwange, Zimbabwe, where I purchased a plot in DRC Phase 4, Hwange.
When I arrived home in early February, water was available, but by the end of February, the water supply in Phase 4 was cut off. Despite our efforts to contact Zinwa and the Hwange local board, we have not received a clear explanation. Residents are still paying for water, yet the main pipe for DRC Phase 4 remains closed to this day.
I am seeking assistance with this issue. I can provide videos showing the water we are currently using.
Thank you.