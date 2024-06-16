Is Government Sincere In Calling For Protection Of Journalists?

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has called upon journalism educators to establish safe learning environments conducive to shaping the future conduct of students in newsrooms.

During the official launch of the Zimbabwe Journalism Educators Network (ZIJEN) in Masvingo, Mr. Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, emphasized the crucial role of educational institutions in grooming professional journalists from the outset.

“Today marks the establishment of a network of journalism educators aimed at enhancing journalistic standards and bolstering citizens’ access to information rights across the nation.

However, we also urge educators to prioritize creating safe spaces for their students, and to condemn practices such as sexual harassment for academic advancement. Our goal is to nurture journalists who exhibit both moral integrity and professional excellence,” he stated.

