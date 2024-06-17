7 Killed In Bus Accident Near Bernard Mizeki

*By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | In a tragic incident this Sunday, seven people lost their lives when a Passion Link bus carrying pilgrims from Bernard Mizeki caught fire. The bus was en route from the annual pilgrimage site dedicated to Bernard Mizeki, a revered Christian martyr.

Reverend Father Edwin Selemani, the National Shrines chairperson, reported that 14 other passengers were hospitalized following the incident. Among the injured, three individuals are in critical condition, requiring urgent medical attention.

Local police have confirmed the accident, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.More details to follow as this story develops.

A video of the bus going up in flames











