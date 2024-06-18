Linda Masarira mourns Journalist Lucy Yasini

By LLinda Masarira

I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Lucy Yasini last night. Lucy was a journalist of great repute who embodied the highest standards of journalism ethics. She never compromised on the truth and always shunned sensationalism, instead opting for balanced and fair reporting.

Her dedication to her craft was inspiring, and her humility and sweet soul made her a joy to work with. I will miss her dearly, as will many others who had the privilege of knowing her.

My heartfelt condolences go out to the Yasini family, friends, members of the fourth estate,

and colleagues. May Lucy’s legacy continue to inspire us all to strive for excellence and integrity in our work. Rest in peace, dear Lucy. Your contributions to journalism will never be forgotten.

May God grant you eternal rest and comfort those who mourn your passing.

RestInPeaceLucy

