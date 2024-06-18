ZACC Deletes Chigumba’s Name And Targets Mike and Mpofu

ZACC CHAIR SPEAKS ON THE ZEC PROCUREMENT CASE:

“I want Zimbabweans to know that we have not been sitting on this. We have collected certain information. When we go to court and look at Form 242, you will see detailed information with facts, figures and numbers. So far we have 3… pic.twitter.com/BQJr01q0kC — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) June 17, 2024

ZACC Omits Priscilla Chigumba’s Name Amidst Election Funds Misappropriation Scandal.

By A Correspondent | ZimEye| Harare, June 18, 2024 – The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is facing intense scrutiny after revelations that Priscilla Chigumba, Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), has been omitted from the list of individuals implicated in the misappropriation of election funds, despite clear evidence of her involvement.

ZACC Chairperson Michael Reza addressed the media yesterday regarding the ongoing ZEC procurement case, which has already implicated high-profile figures like Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe. Reza stated, “I want Zimbabweans to know that we have not been sitting on this. We have collected certain information. When we go to court and look at Form 242, you will see detailed information with facts, figures, and numbers.

So far we have three names that featured: Mike Chimombe, Moses Mpofu, and Wicknell Chivhayo. If other names pop up during investigations, we will pursue those.”

However, the exclusion of Chigumba’s name has raised serious questions, given the documented evidence of her role in the scandal. Sources close to the investigation confirmed that Chigumba was involved in the distribution and misappropriation of election funds, making her omission from the list of implicated individuals highly contentious.

The decision to exclude Chigumba has ignited accusations of selective prosecution and political bias within ZACC. Opposition leaders and civil society organizations have expressed outrage, demanding a transparent investigation that holds all involved parties accountable, regardless of their political stature.

Critics argue that ZACC’s credibility is at stake and that the integrity of Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption efforts is being compromised. They are calling for an unbiased and thorough investigation to restore public confidence in the commission’s commitment to justice.

In his statement, Reza reassured the public that the investigation is still active and that additional names could emerge as it progresses. He however said the investigation would be limited to “certain facts.”

The public remains cautiously optimistic but skeptical, awaiting concrete actions from ZACC to prove its dedication to an impartial and comprehensive investigation. As the situation develops, the spotlight remains firmly on ZACC and its handling of this high-profile case.

This story is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

