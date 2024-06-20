Welshman Stages Another Coup Against Chamisa

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- In a dramatic turn of events, divisive opposition politician Welshman Ncube has taken control of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a party originally established by Nelson Chamisa.

On Wednesday, Ncube appeared alongside key CCC figures, many of whom were previously staunch Chamisa allies, to announce their shift away from the charismatic and widely sought-after leader.

During the meeting, Charlton Hwende was presented as the secretary-general, Lynnete Karenyi-Kore as vice-president, and Chamisa’s former adviser Sessel Zvidzai as the new party chairperson.

Other prominent members, including legislator Richard Tsvangirayi, Maureen Kademaunga, and Happymore Chidziva, who had earlier distanced themselves from Ncube, now appeared to be firmly in control of the party’s direction.

“We took responsibility as the national council, accepting that we neglected our duty to demand accountability and transparency within our democratic framework, thus straying from our principles,” Ncube stated. “We will not necessarily engage with Zanu PF regarding the 2023 general election results. Instead, we will focus on issues related to the conduct of the elections, based on reports from local, regional, and international observer missions. Our goal is to create a level playing field ahead of the 2028 elections. If we do not, we risk remaining in the same position as we were in 2023.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...