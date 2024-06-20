WestProp To Headline Zim-Real-Estate Indaba

By Business Reporter- Westprop Holdings will again this year headline the Zimbabwe Real Estate conference to be held in Harare.

The Indaba, scheduled for 28 August 2024 at the Golden Conifer, will run under the theme ‘Driving growth, seizing opportunity’.

More than 300 guests and 100 companies are expected to grace the conference.

WestProp CEO Mr Ken Sharpe will be one of the main speakers and is expected to share his vast experience in the property sector and give inspirational talks to aspiring investors.

He is expected to unpack the one billion brick vision, and the “Bring Dubai to Zimbabwe” mantra as the company unveils more products on the market.

According to event organisers, the theme seeks to foster the real estate sector as the leading contributor to Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

The one-day conference brings together investors, developers, the public and interested value chain players to create and push a strategic roadmap for stimulating economic growth through property investment.

The meeting of minds features interactive panel discussions and case studies from local, regional and international experts.

WestProp chief marketing and sales officer Ms Marilyn Mosha says the event affords players in the real estate sector time to reflect and introspect under one roof with the ultimate goal of “learning from each other”.

She says investing in property has become the new norm as it stores the value of the investment.

“Investing in property is a sure way to store value and one will earn returns through rental income and or returns in terms of gaining a higher resell value,” she says.

She says the one-day conference will be a platform to educate the public on the importance and need to invest in the property sector.

WestProp Holdings are the developers of the live, workshop and play mixed-use estates at Pomona City, Pokugara, Millennium Heights, and The Hills Luxury Golf Estate.

More luxury products are available in the offing, such as the Mall of Zimbabwe and office parks at all developments.

