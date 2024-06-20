Zanu PF Youth Leader Throws Chivayo Under The Bus

Spread the love

Source : Operation Restore Legacy

ZANU PF DIRECTOR FOR INFORMATION SAYS THE PARTY WILL NOT TOLERATE NAME-DROPPING AND ABUSE OF PRESIDENT’S OPEN DOOR POLICY

“The President in his wisdom has said he has an open door policy for everyone.

All those who want to meet him and have bright ideas for the furtherance of this country’s future, should have access to him. We have a possible case of someone misinterpreting the wisdom of the President to take it and use it for their own self aggrandizement, which is not fair.

The President has his door open for everyone and for any of the people of Zimbabwe.

So for people to start name-dropping and abusing that access and the wisdom of His Excellency , it’s something we cannot tolerate as a Party. “,

says ZANU PF Party Director of Information and Publicity, Farai Muroiwa Marapira

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...