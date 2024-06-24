ZIFA, Tapera Clash Over COSAFA Squad Selection

By A Correspondent

ZIFA and interim coach Jairos Tapera have clashed over the selection of squads for the upcoming COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa.

Tapera publicly disowned the squads announced by the association, stating during a match between his club Manica Diamonds and Dynamos that he had not yet finalized his selections.

“I don’t know who released those teams; I haven’t announced anything yet.

You will all know when I pick my own players,” Tapera remarked, expressing his surprise at the premature release of squad details.

Tapera confirmed the readiness of foreign-based players, emphasizing their commitment to participate in the tournament.

He also called for greater support and understanding from fans towards the national team amidst recent criticism.

“I don’t have all the details on what’s happening, but every player selected for the national team deserves our support. Criticism has been harsh lately, and I appeal to fans to be more supportive,” Tapera added.

