Mnangagwa Administration Imposes Blanket Ban On Touting

By A Correspondent

In a move aimed at reshaping urban transport dynamics, the Zimbabwe Republic Police recently launched “Operation No to Touts,” targeting the notorious figures locally referred to as “Mahwindi.”

This initiative seeks to curb the often chaotic and sometimes perilous experiences associated with informal transport operators who dominate the country’s urban transport hubs.

For many Zimbabweans, encounters with “Mahwindi” have been marked by both frustration and, at times, danger. These informal transport operators, often referred to colloquially as “Hwindi,” operate on the fringes of formal regulation, offering services that bridge the gap left by insufficient public transport infrastructure. However, their methods often include aggressive solicitation, overcrowded vehicles, and occasional disregard for traffic laws, leading to a range of negative experiences for commuters.

The decision to implement “Operation No to Touts” underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing public safety and restoring order to the urban transport system.

The initiative involves increased police presence at key transport nodes, strict enforcement of traffic regulations, and crackdowns on illegal transport operators.

While aimed at improving safety and efficiency, the operation also aims to protect commuters from overcharging and exploitation, common grievances associated with informal transport services.

Reflecting on personal experiences, many Zimbabweans recount their worst encounters with “Mahwindi.”

Instances of being coerced into overpacked minibusses, subjected to verbal abuse for choosing alternative transport options, or even being caught in disputes over fares are all too common.

Such encounters not only highlight the challenges of navigating daily commutes but also underscore the urgent need for regulated, safe, and reliable public transport alternatives.

Despite the challenges posed by informal transport operators, many Zimbabweans also acknowledge the role these services play in filling gaps left by inadequate public transport infrastructure.

For some, “Mahwindi” represent a vital lifeline, offering affordable and accessible transport solutions in the absence of formal alternatives.

However, the trade-off often involves compromising on safety and reliability, prompting a broader debate on the balance between accessibility and regulation in urban transport systems.

As “Operation No to Touts” takes effect, its impact on Zimbabwe’s urban transport landscape remains to be seen. While the crackdown on informal operators aims to improve safety and order, questions linger about the sustainability of formal alternatives and their capacity to meet the needs of commuters effectively.

Moving forward, achieving a balance between accessibility, safety, and regulatory compliance will be crucial in shaping a transport system that serves the interests of all Zimbabweans.

In conclusion, while the launch of “Operation No to Touts” represents a decisive step towards reforming Zimbabwe’s urban transport sector, its success will hinge on comprehensive strategies that address both the root causes and consequences of informal transport practices.

As the country navigates this transition, the experiences and perspectives of ordinary commuters will continue to shape the discourse surrounding the future of urban mobility in Zimbabwe.

