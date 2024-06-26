Chimombe, Mpofu Thrown In Remand Prison

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Harare Regional Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa has thrown Businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe in remanded prison in a case in which the two abused $88 million “Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme”.

The two appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court after their arrest on Wednesday morning for fraud charges.

This means Mpofu and Chimombe will spend the night in custody before returning to court tomorrow.

The State, led by Anesu Chirenje, successfully applied for their bail hearing to be set for Thursday, saying he wanted to ascertain whether they had attended court on their own or were brought in by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The State said it wanted to review documentary evidence before filing an application opposing Mpofu and Chimombe’s bail request.

Chirenje also told the court that the State intends to lead evidence from two investigating officers from ZACC.

Mpofu and Chimombe, through their lawyers Tapson Dzvetero and Arshiel Mugiya, opposed the postponement of the bail ruling, saying bail issues should not arise as they were coming from home.

The defence counsel also argued that in terms of the law they were supposed to be released on free bail.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...