Mnangagwa In Talks With UAE’s Sheik Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi

Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

I was pleased to meet with His Highness Sheik Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi of the United Arab Emirates and his team at State House. We discussed plans to set up a new cable manufacturing plant in Zimbabwe in partnership with ZESA Holdings.

This project is part of our efforts to attract more investment into our country through my engagement and re-engagement drive. The new plant will create jobs and help us become more self-sufficient. It is another positive step for our economy and our future.

