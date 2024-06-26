Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Church Building Burnt Down, Prophet Uebert Angel Totally Mum

Strange Silence from Chris Oyakhilome’s Spiritual Sons After Christ Embassy HQ Fire

By Brilliant Pongo | There has been a conspicuous silence from the spiritual sons of Chris Oyakhilome, the leader of Christ Embassy, after the church’s headquarters burned down on Sunday.

Curiously, spiritual sons like the outspoken Uebert Angel have yet to comment. This is particularly odd given that Angel, who claims to be a sharp prophet accurately predicting global events—from the deaths of politicians to football results—did not foresee or warn his spiritual father of the impending inferno that destroyed the headquarters.

Mockingly, some have suggested that Angel was preoccupied with guessing the colors of ladies’ panties in his congregation rather than focusing on the church’s welfare.

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting regarding the cause of the fire. Several opinions are circulating:

* Some suggest it was a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence of various illicit activities.

* Allegations include human trafficking of young women for sex work, a charge particularly pinned on Chris Oyakhilome’s son, Daysman, who is said to have operated with the full support of his father.

As the investigation continues, the silence from the church’s leadership raises more questions than answers.

