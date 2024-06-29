Chitando’s come back bad for the industry

By A Correspondent| Winston Chitando, the minister of mines, has allegedly drawn criticism for allegedly misusing the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to further his legal interests.

The Minister was transferred to the Local Government Ministry last year, and his return to the Mines Ministry is now shrouded in mystery. This is the time of the most recent scandal. Chitando is being sued in several courts for the way he handled mining conflicts.

Chitando is currently involved in a conflict over mine ownership. He is accused of stealing gold claims from Anesu Gold, a company controlled by local businessman Yakub Mohamed, and transferring them to Gold Reef Mining, a company in which he was a shareholder.

Ironically, the Ministry of Mines has been defending Chitando’s side in this ownership issue, which has since spread to the courts. The ministry of Mines has acted as the mine owner in the majority of cases.

This has reportedly occurred in the majority of Chitando’s court cases. There is a strong suspicion that Chitando has been enabling his Ministry to fight his battles by abusing his position of authority and influence.

“Since then, the Praesidium of the nation has discussed this matter, and the majority of the harmed parties are now thinking of filing formal reports with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc),” a source said.

Yakub reportedly believes Chitando has been receiving an unfair benefit as a result of his involvement in this situation, and he has already contacted the Ministry of Mines about it.

Efforts to get a comment from Chitando drew blanks.

In the High Court application, Mohamed claimed that Anesu Gold is the registered owner of the claims which are also referred to as Mangoro claims (Ipanema).

Chitando’s lawyer Lovemore Madhuku failed to depose an opposing affidavit to rebut the allegations when he appeared before High Court judge Justice Rogers Manyangadze.

The other respondent, Golden Reef, was represented by Welshman Ncube.

Ncube argued that Anesu Gold had failed to establish a locus standi in its founding affidavit.

Chitando is not new to scandals and this year a Harare resources firm slapped Chitando with a slew of criminal charges for allegedly corruptly awarding lucrative gold claims in Bindura to a rival miner.

The charges, which range from abuse of public office to fraud, relate to how Chitando, who is now the Local Government minister, handled a dispute over four gold claims between Blackgate Investments and a company called Ran Mine and G&P Industries.

Chitando resolved the dispute in favour of Ran Mine and G&P Industries, which is currently running operations at the gold claims.

Ran Mine in Bindura has been operating for over a century but has been the scene of some of the worst mining accidents in the country in recent years.

The claims that are at the centre of the dispute are Kimberley 18 and 19, which Chitando awarded to Ran Mine and G&P Industries in his 2021 determination.

Ran Mine and G&P Industries have been at loggerheads with Blackgate for over 15 years, according to documents seen by Alpha Media Holdings’ investigative unit, the Truth Diggers.

In the dockets filed at Harare Central Police Station on January 24 this year, Blackgate claims criminal activities involving a string of powerful individuals took place ahead of Chitando’s determination.

Onesimo Moyo, the former Mines and Mining Development permanent secretary, was also separately slapped with criminal charges in the dockets that were submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and several key government agencies.

In another related matter, Barrington Resources, a mining firm linked to Chitando last year suffered a massive setback in its quest to block Pulserate, a firm linked to the Moti Group from mining lithium at a lucrative Good Days resource in Mutoko, Mashonaland East after the High Court threw out its application.

Under Case number HC 8671/22, Barrington Resources as the applicant made an application for the resolution of a boundary dispute relating to the boundaries of conflicting lithium claims owned by Barrington and Pulserate respectively, who both contend that their claim includes within boundaries of the Good Days Mine.

Chitando has been facing conflict of interest accusations in the matter following allegations that he owns Barrington Resources.

Chitando is also linked to Hanzu Resources, another mining company.

Chitando in his capacity as Minister of Mines and Mining Development was cited as the third respondent and some of the accusations traded by the parties entangled the minister in the dispute in his capacity.

It was contended that the coordinates that Barrington Resources claimed are the correct ones cannot be proved without showing the court that due process was followed in their pegging.

