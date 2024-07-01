Dr Joshua Nkomo Legacy Lives On…
1 July 2024
FORMER VICE PRESIDENT, JOSHUA NKOMO LEGACY LIVES ON FOREVER.
Indeed Former vice President, Joshua Nkomo legacy lives on. l, and all the Zimbabweans hold a special place for our Former President Joshua Nkomo whose LEGACY will live on forever.
For me, l will always remember him for the Chimurenga War, for the independence and of course, l will also, always remember him for the Unity.
May his Soul rest in eternal peace.
Farai Mashasha Wangu Wangu Chisango-The Writer Manyama.