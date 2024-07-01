Mai TT In Court

By Showbiz Reporter- Comedian Mai TT, real name, Felistus Murata, has dragged a male socialite to the courts over cyberbullying.

Mai TT last week caused the arrest of Freddy Mutandwa (29) for cyber-bullying her.

Mutandwa of Glen View 8 appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi on charges of transmitting false messages with the intention of causing harm.

He was ordered to pay US$100 bail and will return to court on July 11.

The state represented by Takudzwa Jambawu alleges that on June 28, Mutandwa, also known as Swagger STFZ Nation, took to Facebook and called Murata a fraudster.

He also allegedly shouted obscenities at her.

The police arrested Mutandwa while he was live on Facebook.

