Mnangagwa Dismisses Deputy Minister Amid Tribal Controversy

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Simelisizwe Sibanda from his role as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, following a contentious tribal dispute.

The controversy arose when Sibanda reportedly ordered the dismissal of a teacher solely based on their Shona ethnicity from a school in Bubi.

In a statement issued on Monday, the government announced:

“His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has, in terms of section 108 (1a), removed Simelisizwe Sibanda from the office of Deputy Minister of Education.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...