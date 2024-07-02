Mnangagwa Dismisses Deputy Minister Amid Tribal Controversy
2 July 2024
By A Correspondent
Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Simelisizwe Sibanda from his role as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, following a contentious tribal dispute.
The controversy arose when Sibanda reportedly ordered the dismissal of a teacher solely based on their Shona ethnicity from a school in Bubi.
In a statement issued on Monday, the government announced:
“His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has, in terms of section 108 (1a), removed Simelisizwe Sibanda from the office of Deputy Minister of Education.”