Furore Over Appointment Of SA Education Minister

BREAKING NEWS: TEACHERS UNION, SADTU REJECTS TYE NEW MINISTER OF EDUCATION

SADTU is not happy with the appointment of DA’s Siviwe Gwarube as the Minister of Basic Education.

“Having acknowledged that we have no powers to dictate to the President whom to appoint, but Siviwe Gwarube of the DA is an affront to SADTU. The DA has always made SADTU its enemy number one.” says SADTU

