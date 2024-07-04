ED Kills 2030 Slogan

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has finally spoken on his future saying he will not seek to extend his time in power beyond 2028 as has been widely rumored.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters in Mutare, Mnangagwa said he is in his last 5 year term and will rest to allow a new leader to take over.

Mnangagwa’s remarks puts to rest speculations that he would seeking to extend his term of office.

There were fears that Zanu PF paid self-styled CCC Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu to destroy the opposition and gift the ruling party two thirds majority in parliament so that Mnangagwa would be able to amend the Constitution and remove term limits.

Other excitable leaders like Owen Mudha and Masvingo provincial youth league were already running with the 2030 slogan.

“I am in my last five years then a new leader will be chosen at Congress whilst I go to rest “ pic.twitter.com/V2VRtWtHnC — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 4, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...