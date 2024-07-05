Mnangagwa Speaks On Drug Abuse

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the government is committed to developing the country’s young people to ensure they become distinguished individuals who contribute to the development of the country.

The Head of State, who officially opened the 32nd Junior Parliament and belated commemorations of the Day of the African Child at Mount Hampden this Wednesday, said the Junior Parliament is key in nation-building as it brings attention to the needs of the younger generation through representation by the elected young parliamentarians.

Drug and substance abuse has become a menace in society and President Mnangagwa said it is heartbreaking that a notable number of young people and their families have been affected by this scourge.

He called on the junior parliamentarians to part in fighting drug abuse.

ZBC News

