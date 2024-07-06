Citizens Respond to Army Commander’s Threats

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Gift Ostallos Siziba, spokesperson for the citizens movement, has strongly reacted to threats made by army commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe.

In a video circulating on social media, Sanyatwe threatened to enforce command voting on behalf of Zanu PF.

He also asserted that Zanu PF would remain in power until donkeys grow horns.

Responding to these statements on Wednesday, Siziba stated:

“Donkeys have horns now, isukile!”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...