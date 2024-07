Prisoners To Make Own Food

PRISONERS WILL MAKE THEIR OWN FOOD

Correctional facilities Minister, Pieter Groenewald says that correctional facilities will start producing its own food for inmates and prisoners.

Minister Pieter Groenewalt says that this method will make taxpayers money to be stopped misused.

