All Roads Lead To Mucheke Stadium

Sunday 7 July 2024

Mucheke Stadium is the arena. It’s 1st versus 2nd, the log leaders FC Wangu Mazodze take on Mutare City at the cauldron of Mucheke in Masvingo today. If you are in Masvingo and places around, then Mucheke Stadium is the place to be by 3pm. Gates open at 1pm for this block buster encounter in the Eastern Region Soccer League.

Matches don’t come any bigger than this. But the Kingdom Boys have been here before and triumphed emphatically. For the 3rd time this season, FC Wangu Mazodze found themselves battling a team on the second place. Earlier in the season, it was Buffaloes FC side oozing with confidence then unbeaten but they found the going tough against the Kingdom Boys. It ended FC Wangu Mazodze 0-0 Buffaloes FC. Then a week ago a second placed FC Hunters team was humbled 1 nil at Mucheke by FC Wangu Mazodze.

While things have remained constant at the top with FC Wangu Mazodze leading the way, 2nd place has been changing hands in the Eastern Region. Today the Kingdom Boys take on the now second placed Mutare City knowing a win will open an 8 point lead albeit with a game in hand.

Coach Emeritus, Rtd Warrant Officer Class II, Nyikadzino J’s team is on a rollercoaster and remains unbeaten thus far after 13 rounds of matches. In the process the team registered 10 wins and 3 draws and sits at 33 points. They are the only team in the division yet to taste defeat this season. That is how good FC Wangu Mazodze have been this season. This is a reason why genuine soccer lovers must flood Mucheke Stadium today for a good football treat.

Never miss a Zhalala Zhululu game. Let’s make a date at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo today!

