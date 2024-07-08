Tsvangirai Challenges Government To Complete Road Construction Project

By Hon Richard Tsvangirai Norton MP

This morning, I visited Shonhiwa Drive, which is under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development.

I promised the people of Norton that if elected, I’m going to push for the completion of Shonhiwa Drive. And that’s what I have been doing.

I have been vocal about this road in the House of Assembly, and it is great that we’re starting to witness progress.

If everything goes well, the contractor is supposed to complete the aforementioned road by the end of July 2024.

