Another Zimbabwean Star Joins Top English Side

Another Zimbabwean prospect has signed his first professional contract at English Championship side Cardiff City.

Dakarai Mafico agreed to his first pro terms at the club to join fellow countryman Tanatswa Nyakuhwa, who has signed a similar deal.

Mafico is related to football commentator Steve Vickers. He was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents.

City confirmed the news on their website, saying: “Dakarai Mafico has extended his stay following a season of real progress in the 2023/24 campaign.

“After making an impression for the U18s and U21s, the midfielder was included on the First Team bench on the final day of the season against Rotherham United.”

Speaking after signing the deal, the youngster said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed a professional contract. I’ve been working so hard going through the age groups, it’s been an enjoyable time at the Club so far and I can’t wait for more opportunities to come. It was a really positive season for me individually. I played for the U18s a lot, but also stepped in to the U21s.

“Being on the bench for the First Team against Rotherham just topped it off. It was probably the highlight of my season. I’m hoping to get more opportunities next season if they come, but at the moment, all I’m focusing on is working hard and giving everything my all.”

