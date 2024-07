Four Soldiers Found Dead

Spread the love

BREAKING NEWS: FOUR SOLDIERS FOUND DEAD

.

.

The SANDF is investigating the death of four of its soldiers at a dormant mineshaft in Orkney, in the North West .The four, who were part of Operation Vala Umgodi. They were on a 24-hour shift in a container used as a guard house .

An inspection revealed that the soldiers hadn’t suffered any injuries, and their weapons were still on site.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...