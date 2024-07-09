Woman Connives With Lover To Kill Baby

By A Correspondent

In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old mother and her 26-year-old boyfriend have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 4-year-old boy.

The couple stands accused of killing the toddler and burying him in a shallow grave on the outskirts of Boitekong, near Rustenberg in North West province.

The disturbing revelation came to light after residents of Extension 4 noticed the child had been missing for an extended period. Neighbors had last seen the boy in July 2023, prompting concerns within the community. When questioned, the mother reportedly gave conflicting accounts, raising further suspicions.

Community members, alarmed by the situation, sought the assistance of their local councillor. Confronted by the councillor, the mother purportedly confessed to her involvement in the child’s death. She admitted that she and her boyfriend had taken the boy’s life and buried him in a shallow grave among the bushes.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into this tragic case.

