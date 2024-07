Timba, 77 Others Further Remanded In Custody

By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Senator Jameson Timba and Avondale 77 have been further remanded in custody to the 24th of July.

The case appeared in court at 8:30 AM, as opposed to the previously publicized time of 11:00 AM.

The bail appeal in the High Court has been set for tomorrow, 11th July, at 9:00 AM before Justice Mungwari.

