Viral Assault Video: ZRP Responds

By A Correspondent | Harare, Zimbabwe – July 10, 2024: The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued an urgent appeal following the circulation of a disturbing viral video on social media platforms. The video depicts a female victim being assaulted by a group of female suspects, some of whom are clad in school uniforms.

In an official statement released today at 14:47, the ZRP acknowledged the incident and emphasized their commitment to ensuring justice. “The ZRP takes note of a viral video circulating on social media platforms in which a female victim is being assaulted by a group of female suspects. Some of the suspects are clad in school uniform,” the statement read.

The police have urged the victim to come forward and report the incident at the nearest police station. “The victim is implored to come forth and make a report at any nearest Police Station. Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects for the law to take its course.”

Additionally, the ZRP has provided contact details for anyone with information that could aid in the investigation. Individuals are encouraged to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197. Information can also be reported at any nearest police station.

The police’s swift response highlights the seriousness with which they are treating the incident, aiming to apprehend the suspects swiftly and ensure the victim receives justice.

This story is developing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

