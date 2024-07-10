Zanu PF Official Threatens Protesters Ahead of SADC Summit

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF heavyweight Killer Zivhu has issued a stern warning to potential protesters ahead of the upcoming SADC Summit scheduled for Harare, Zimbabwe in August. Zivhu cautioned that those planning demonstrations during this period could face serious repercussions for their actions.

“SADC summit proceeding as planned. Zimbabweans eagerly await this historic event, while online critics spread misinformation.”

He further stated, “If you decide to block the roads, enter people’s homes, and demonstrate in your own family, don’t complain when you face serious consequences. Zimbabwe is in a delicate state.”

In response, human rights advocates have called for Zivhu to retract his threatening remarks, emphasizing the importance of respecting freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

