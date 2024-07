Man Rapes Own Daughter (6)

BREAKING NEWS: FATHER ARRESTED FOR RAPING SIX YEAR OLD DAUGHTER

A 40-year-old father was recently sentenced to 25 years’ direct imprisonment by the Galeshewe Regional Court for rape of his six-year-old daughter in April 2017.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name is to be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

