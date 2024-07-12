Missing Dad Found Dead

Missing Elderly Man from Bulawayo Found Dead.

Bulawayo – Tragedy struck yesterday as the search for an elderly man missing since July 4 ended with the discovery of his body in a bush at Cement Siding along the Bulawayo-Harare road. The late Mr. Vimbai Mudarikwa, who had been suffering from dementia and diabetes, was found deceased around 3 pm.

Bulawayo’s police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the sad news. “We confirm that we have received the news of the sudden death of Vimbai Mudarikwa, who was reported missing last week. The body was found yesterday in a bush at Cement Siding around 1500 hours. We extend our deepest condolences to the Mudarikwa family for their loss, and we appreciate the efforts of the members of the public for their contribution and participation in the search of Mr. Mudarikwa,” he said.

The discovery of Mr. Mudarikwa’s body marks a sorrowful conclusion to a week-long search that mobilized the community and received widespread support. Mudarikwa’s son, Tafadzwa, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support during the search for his father.

“We have sadly located my father at last. Regrettably, he was found deceased in a bush in Cement Siding yesterday. He was suffering from dementia and diabetes. I am deeply grateful for the love and support we received from the people of Bulawayo and across the country through messages during the search for my father. Many were fervently praying for his well-being, but unfortunately, he has passed away. I encourage everyone to embrace the compassion shown to my family during this time and to continue spreading love to one another indefinitely. Let us maintain faith in God and persevere in prayer, especially during challenging times,” he said.

The loss of Mr. Mudarikwa has deeply affected the Bulawayo community, who had rallied together in hopes of finding him alive. The police and family members had appealed for information and assistance, resulting in a large-scale search effort.

As the community mourns, the police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Mudarikwa’s death. The family is planning a memorial service to honor his memory and is asking for privacy as they grieve.

This tragic incident highlights the vulnerability of elderly individuals with medical conditions such as dementia and diabetes. The Mudarikwa family’s heartfelt message underscores the importance of community solidarity and support during times of crisis.

Further updates will follow as more information becomes available. The Bulawayo community remains united in grief, offering support to the Mudarikwa family during this difficult time.

