Flue-Like Illness Worrying As SADC Summit Draws Closer

The recent deaths due to alleged ‘flu-like illnesses’ of footballer Norman Maroto and opposition legislator Murisi Zwizwai are most unsettling.

In fact, this is not simply unsettling but positively unnerving and a cause of great concern.

What were these ‘flu-like illnesses’ that were able to take the lives of seemingly healthy individuals?

The government of Zimbabwe was swift to allay any fears of a resurgence of the deadly COVID-19 disease – which wrecked untold havoc across the globe between 2019 and 2021.

To date, an estimated 7 million people worldwide have reportedly succumbed to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus – with nearly 6,000 in Zimbabwe.

This resulted in the imposition of suffocating travel and gathering restrictions – which brought the world to a standstill in order to curtail and curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the height of these unprecedented severe restrictions and lockdowns, the world was left with no choice but to hold important international events online.

Even the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, which opened on 15th September 2020, was held virtually for the first time in history since the UN was founded in 1945.

Our own regional body was not spared either, as the 40th SADC Summit – hosted by Mozambique on 17th August 2020 – was, for the first time in history, also held in a virtual format.

This so-called ‘new normal’ proved to be a blessing in disguise – in spite of the undeniable tragedies – as novel ways of doing business and interaction came into force.

Conducting very importing meetings online caught on really quickly – which proved extremely cost effective since this significantly reduced (or even totally eliminated) travel, accommodation, food, and sundry expenses.

One can just imagine the millions of dollars saved by many countries throughout the world, as a result of their leaders not having to travel all the way, for instance, to New York (USA) for the UN General Assembly.

At the same time, this introduced a new culture of inclusivity, whereby marginalized communities or people could now actively participate in events that they, previously, could not have afforded to attend.

However, over the past three years, the disease has been relatively under control – practically going to the back burner and forgotten by many – save for a few cases here and there in a few countries.

In so doing, the world went back to the ‘old normal’.

Unfortunately, instead of embracing and consolidating the positive ‘silver lining’ which emanated from the dark cloud of COVID-19, the world reverted to the expensive and extravagant way of doing things.

This resulted in the wastage of resources that could have been channeled towards more pressing needs that benefitted the general populace.

Right now, as Zimbabwe prepares to host the 44th SADC Summit on 17th August 2024 in Harare, millions, if not billions of dollars, are being channeled towards the comfort and luxury of the expected heads of state.

How much would have been saved had the meeting been held virtually?

In the midst of a devastating El Nino-induced drought, over 7 million Zimbabweans face hunger.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s government is prepared to beg the international community for US$2 billion in aid – yet, not having any problems at all splashing millions on a one-day event!

However, there is a more troubling aspect to Mnangagwa’s eagerness, which borders on desperation, to impress his fellow southern African counterparts.

The WHO (World Health Organization) recently issued a warning on the return of COVID-19.

This is most disturbing.

The UN agency urged governments to be extra vigilant by enhancing surveillance and bolstering hospital capacity for patient treatment.

This stern warning comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases reported in several countries.

As much as the Zimbabwe health ministry has sought to downplay the possible reemergence of COVID-19 in the country – the deaths of Maroto and Zwizwai, due to ‘flu-like illnesses’, however, do not help matters.

What is really going on here?

