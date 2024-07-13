Leaked- Police Case Against Julius Malema

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has fiercely condemned the leaking of an affidavit related to the high-profile VBS Mutual Bank case. This affidavit, reportedly penned by former VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, implicates Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu in the looting of VBS via Sgameka Projects (PTY) LTD, a company registered under the name of Shivambu’s younger brother, Brian Shivambu.

NPA spokesperson, advocate Mthunzi Mhaga, emphasized that the leaking of the affidavit undermines the administration of justice and endangers several individuals, including members of the investigation and prosecution team. “The NPA is considering legal options in this regard,” Mhaga stated.

Mhaga further highlighted that the leaking of confidential documents in complex corruption cases like VBS jeopardizes the extensive work of investigators and prosecutors. “This work involves a multi-pronged and long-term prosecution-guided strategy requiring the utmost discretion and confidentiality, including in the handling of documents, and cooperation agreements with accused persons,” Mhaga said.

In response to the leak, the NPA leadership has directed the Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria to collaborate with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks) to ensure a thorough investigation. “Those responsible for the leak will be held accountable,” Mhaga assured.

This development follows the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court’s sentencing of Matodzi to 495 years of direct imprisonment for charges including corruption, theft, fraud, money laundering, and a pattern of racketeering activities that led to VBS Mutual Bank’s collapse. Matodzi pleaded guilty to 33 charges and entered into a plea agreement with the State, resulting in a 15-year sentence for each count.

Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale, clarified that although the combined sentence totals 495 years, the court ordered the sentences for counts two to 33 to run concurrently with count one. Consequently, Matodzi will serve an effective 15-year imprisonment and has been declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The EFF has yet to release an official statement regarding these allegations. However, Malema cryptically responded by sharing an image captioned, “For any inquiries, please refer to the archives for answers,” maintaining his long-standing assertion of innocence in the VBS Bank looting saga.

This leak adds a dramatic twist to an already contentious and high-stakes investigation, further complicating the legal proceedings and casting a shadow over the quest for justice in the VBS scandal.

