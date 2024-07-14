Messi Targets Copa America Glory

The Copa America trophy is on the line this weekend when Argentina face Colombia.

Only once before have Los Cafeteros been crowned the kings of South America, back in 2001, and it is quite remarkable that they have failed to reach the final ever since.

Argentina have suffered no such droughts and are out to claim a 16th Copa America to take them past Uruguay as the outright record-holders for lifting the trophy.

The defending champions have swept through this year’s tournament while only conceding one goal and got the better of surprise package Canada in the semi-finals.

Colombia topped Group D ahead of Brazil before edging Uruguay to make the final, in a game marred by clashes between fans and players in the stands.

