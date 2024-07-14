Mzembi Blasts SADC

By A Correspondent

Former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi has criticized the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for shielding President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mnangagwa is set to assume the SADC Chairmanship in August, despite allegations of electoral fraud in the 2023 polls.

On Thursday, Mzembi stated, “Seek first the reform of SADC @SADC_News, and your voice will be included in its agenda.

For now, it operates as a member state intergovernmental organization, with limited connection to civil society aspirations.”

