Real Sociedad Star Carries Day For Spain

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) – Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal scored four minutes from time as they capped a dominant Euro 2024 campaign with a deserved 2-1 win over England in Sunday’s showpiece for a record fourth title and condemned their opponents to a second straight final defeat.

Oyarzabal finished off a swift counter-attack for the winner after England had fought back from a goal down for the fourth successive match and seemingly earned extra-time.

“I have done my job,” said Oyarzabal, who came on for captain Alvaro Morata after 67 minutes. “Just the fact of being in the 26, you value it a lot. It happened to me but could have happened to anyone.”

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente added: “I couldn’t be happier. A real team, European champions. I said I was proud and today I am even prouder. It confirms what we are. For me, they are the best in the world.”

After a cautious first half where Spain had 65% possession but England’s Phil Foden managed the only shot on target, the Spaniards struck two minutes after the restart, despite losing influential midfielder Rodri to injury at the break.

Teenager Lamine Yamal, who had been shackled completely in the first half, finally found space down the right and crossed for Nico Williams to slot home past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Spain then enjoyed a purple patch with a series of sharp attacks as England’s previously watertight defence lost its shape and Dani Olmo, Morata and Williams all had good chances.

England manager Gareth Southgate sent on Ollie Watkins, the scoring substitute hero of the semi-final, for an ineffective Harry Kane after an hour, with Cole Palmer, England’s most creative player in the last month, joining him 10 minutes later.

