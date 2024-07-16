Mnangagwa Speaks On Former U.S. President Donald Trump Attack

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe, 16 July 2024 – In the wake of the recent attack on former United States President and presumptive Republican Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Donald Trump, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has expressed profound condolences and solidarity with the United States.

In an official statement addressed to U.S. President Joseph Biden, President Mnangagwa conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condemnation of the violent incident, which resulted in the loss of life. “Zimbabwe followed the news of the attack on the former United States of America President and presumptive Republican Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Donald Trump, with shock and revulsion,” Mnangagwa stated.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you, my heartfelt sympathy and condemnation of the cowardly attack, which also led to loss of life,” the statement read.

The Zimbabwean leader emphasized the nation’s solidarity with the United States during this challenging time. “We stand in solidarity with the Government and people of the United States in the wake of this unfortunate and tragic development.”

Furthermore, President Mnangagwa extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to Mr. Trump and others who were injured in the attack. He also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. “We wish the former President and the others who were injured, speedy recovery, and express our condolences to the family of the deceased.”

The letter, signed by President Mnangagwa and dated July 16, 2024, underscores the Zimbabwean government’s commitment to condemning acts of violence and supporting international peace and stability.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...