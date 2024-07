Popular DJ Broke

Spread the love

TREND: DJ MAPHORISA BROKE AND IN DEBT

.

.

According to reports , DJ Maphorisa is reportedly in debt amounting to R20 million following a loan he took from Sony Music.

Despite being a big shot in the music world, he’s allegedly struggling to pay back the cash.

Now he’s reportedly got artist he feels he’s made, doing extra gigs to help him out.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...