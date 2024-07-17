Winky D and ExQ Unite for “Gonyera” Live Performance in Germany 3 Aug

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | Two of Zimbabwe’s most beloved musical icons, Winky D and ExQ, have joined forces for a new track titled “Gonyera.” With careers spanning over two decades, both artists have left an indelible mark on the music scene with their unique styles and consistent delivery of hit after hit.

The collaborative track “Gonyera” has already generated significant buzz, combining Winky D’s signature reggae and dancehall vibes with ExQ’s smooth urban grooves. Fans can expect a blend of infectious rhythms, poignant lyrics, and the dynamic synergy that only two seasoned performers can bring to the table.

Adding to the excitement, Winky D and ExQ will be performing live together this August in Germany. This event promises to be a spectacular showcase of their combined talents, offering fans in Europe a rare opportunity to witness their electrifying stage presence. The performance is scheduled for August 3rd in Düsseldorf, marking a significant occasion for both the artists and their international fan base.

Promoted by Straight Outta UK and Bridge Promotions, the event will undoubtedly be a highlight of the summer, celebrating the enduring legacy and ongoing contributions of Winky D and ExQ to the global music landscape.

Don’t miss out on this historic live performance as Winky D and ExQ set the stage ablaze in Düsseldorf, Germany, this August!

