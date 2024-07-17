Zanu PF Spokesperson Tells Masvingo Province To Relax

By A Correspondent| The Director for Information and Publicity of ZANU PF, Marapira has clarified the party’s stance regarding the Third Term saga.

He emphasized that while the party upholds the principle of freedom of speech within its membership, the official position on the Third Term is currently non- existing in accordance with the statement made by the President and First Secretary, Emmerson Mnangagwa in Mutare.

Masvingo Province has openly defied Mnangagwa’s pronouncement that he won’t be seeking a Third term in power.

The province told the National Commissar Machacha that they do not agree with Mnangagwa in a first of its kind.

