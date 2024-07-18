Bulawayo Businessman Accused Of Mine Asset Theft

By A Correspondent| SHENG AN Mining, a Hope Fountain-based mining company, has filed theft charges against Bulawayo businessman Mohamed Daka (47). Daka is accused of attempting to seize control of the company’s assets in collaboration with Dumisani Dube, who has already appeared in court.

The charges arise from an alleged attempt by Daka to take control of Sheng AN Mine’s assets. According to the complaint, Daka, in collaboration with Dumisani Dube (who has already appeared in court), planned to seize the mine despite Sheng AN being a distinct entity from the former Fools Investments.

On Wednesday, Bulawayo regional magistrate Shingi Mutiro heard that on February 3, 2022, the complainant officially changed its name from Fools Investments to Sheng AN Mining, as recorded by the Registrar of Companies in Bulawayo. Despite this change, the accused allegedly approached the Master of the High Court in Bulawayo in April 2024, falsely placing the defunct Fools Investments under Corporate Rescue.

Dube was appointed as the Corporate Rescue practitioner on April 24, 2024.

On May 2, 2024, Daka, who resides in Bradfield, and Dube allegedly sold an orange excavator, valued at US$281,750, to Simba Dumbura of Mutare for US$150,000. The excavator, leased to Sheng AN Mining from Rich Mark Zimbabwe, was intended to be permanently removed from the complainant’s control.

Police investigations led to the recovery of the stolen excavator on July 10, 2024, in Mutare. The excavator is now being used as evidence in the ongoing case. Authorities have secured acknowledgements of receipt for the cash transaction, with Daka signing as a witness. Witness statements confirm that the excavator did not belong to the now-defunct Fools Investments.

Daka was released on bail by Magistrate Mutiro after meeting the set conditions. The bail amount was set at US$500. Daka must remain at the address provided to the court and report to the ZRP’s Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) twice a week.

