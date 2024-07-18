Penny Penny Now Member Of Parliament For Zuma’s Party

Spread the love

Flamboyant artist Penny Penny is set to join the likes of Brian Molefe and Lucky Montana as representatives of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in Parliament in the coming days.

The party’s chief whip in Parliament Sihle Ngubane has told Eyewitness News that the three would be joined by Siyabonga Gama.

He says the party is finalising administrative requirements in order to pave the way for the four to be sworn in

The three are disgraced former executives who have all been accused of aiding the state capture project.

Meanwhile, the musician quit the African National Congress (ANC) in the lead up to the elections. He complained about not being treated well in the former liberation movement.

Ngubane has defended his party’s reason for bringing the four to Parliament.

“That when white monopoly capital discards the professionalism of our people, thina we will always go and take them from wherever they are in the dustbin, clean them up, wash them up and put them back on the pedestal.

‘There is no ulahliwe (thrown away) in our culture, even in your family, you can make as many mistakes as you can, but your parents will never discard you as their kid,” said Ngubane.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...