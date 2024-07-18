Tragedy As Nurse Forces Lover To Abort

A 44-year-old nurse at Chiredzi General Hospital has appeared in court facing charges of culpable homicide.

It is alleged that the accused James Chauke from Westroad who is employed as a nurse at Chiredzi General Hospital was in a relationship with Mary Muzorori aged 36.

The court heard that the couple allegedly had a misunderstanding after the deceased became pregnant, with the accused denying responsibility of the pregnancy.

It is alleged that the accused forced the deceased to swallow some unknown pills with the intention of terminating the pregnancy.

It is further alleged the deceased suffered some stomach ache and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chiredzi General Hospital.

The deceased’s body was later exhumed for a post-mortem after her father reported the matter to the police.

The accused was remanded out of custody to the 22nd of this month.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man from Chiredzi has appeared in court facing charges of rape.

The court heard that on the 10th of this month, Chrispen Madara aged 48 from Hippo Valley in Chiredzi allegedly offered another male adult a room to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

The accused was arrested after a tip-off.

The accused appeared in court this Monday and was remanded in custody to the 29th of this month.

