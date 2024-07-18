Varakashi Mock Joshua Maponga For Staying In Caves

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Former SDA pastor and self-proclaimed philosopher Joshua Maponga has taken a unique approach to reconnect with his ancestors by living in caves and mountains.

This unconventional choice has drawn attention and criticism from various quarters.

On Wednesday, Zanu PF sympathisers known as Varakashi, scoffed at Maponga’s decision, particularly highlighting the current economic situation.

“Given the state of rent these days, I don’t blame Maponga for staying in caves,” Zanu PF Varakashi remarked, underscoring the challenges many face in urban living.

Maponga’s lifestyle choice raises questions about the intersection of spirituality and practical living, especially as economic pressures mount.

Maponga himself is a known Zanu PF apologist.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...