Watch Macheso Announcing New Album Launch Date

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter-Sungura music icon Alick Macheso is on the 2nd of August launch his 13th album at Alex Sports Club in Harare.

Macheso had been set to launch the album on June 7 but postponed it due to bad weather.

Macheso assures fans that he is ready for his 13th album launch at Alex Sports Club on August 2.#BandreVanhu #hmetro pic.twitter.com/z7pfzpVDAo — H-Metro (@HMetro_) July 19, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...