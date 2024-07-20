Mnangagwa Fires Top Harare Commission Official

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Norbert Phiri from the Commission of Inquiry into the governance of Harare City Council.

Mnangagwa replaced Phiri with city lawyer Tafadzwa Charles Hungwe.

In May Mnangagwa appointed a five-member commission to probe matters of local governance at Harare City Council beginning 2017.

Retired High Court Judge Justice Maphios Cheda chairs the commission, whose other members are Mr Steven Chakaipa, Mrs Lucia Gladys Matibenga and Ms Khonzani Ncube.

The Permanent Secretary for Local Government and Public Works, Dr John Bhasera, is the commission’s secretary.

The Justice Cheda-led Commission was given six months to operate with room to request another three months, if necessary, with eight terms of reference.

Among issues to be interrogated will be financial management systems and audit compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and other laws.

The Commission will also probe the financial management of revenue generated through special vehicle companies and other out-sourced arrangements as well as the reasons behind the failure to operate an enterprise resource planning system for Harare City Council and quantify any losses accruing as a result.

Also to be investigated will be the procedures of management, sales, leases of other transfers of the city council’s properties to private entities.

The terms of reference also include investigations into the convening of council meetings as well as adherence to the Standing Orders and Rules in council meetings by Harare City Council.

Compliance with procurement laws, inclusive of disposal of assets and compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act will also be under focus.

The commission can also make visits where necessary, summon witnesses, record proceedings, minute testimonies, and documents, consider and manage all information gathered in order to arrive at appropriate findings and recommendations to the President.

It can also investigate anything else that the commission deems appropriate and relevant to the inquiry.

-State media

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...