Chiwenga Calls For Sanctions Removal

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has advocated for the removal of “sanctions” imposed on senior Zanu PF officials.

According to a government source over the weekend:

“VP General (Rtd) Dr CDGN Chiwenga called for the lifting of unilateral sanctions on Zimbabwe and Nicaragua by Western countries during the 45th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution in Nicaragua.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...