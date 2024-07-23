Zimbabweans Hold Demo Outside Zimbabwe Embassy demanding Mnangagwa To Go

By Diana Machingauta| Zimbabweans held a protest outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London, on the 19th of July 2024, demanding the release of Senator Jameson Timba and 78 other opposition members who are incarcerated.

These individuals were detained in Avondale on June 16th during a private function commemorating the International Day of the African Child.

The protesters also called for a fresh election in Zimbabwe, following last year’s elections which were condemned by the international community, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC), for not being free and fair and failing to meet SADC principles and guidelines.

Additionally, the protesters demanded that Mr Mnangagwa should not oversee the Gukurahundi Genocide hearings, as he is the main perpetrator in the murder of over 20,000 citizens from Matabeleland and Midlands.

The overarching demand of the protesters was for Mr. Mnangagwa to step down, citing him as the cause of the above-mentioned matters.

