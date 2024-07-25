Mnangagwa Celebrates Kagame Victory

Source : Operation Restore Legacy

President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa chairs Zanu PF’s 377th Ordinary Session of the Politburo at the revolutionary Party’s Headquarters in Harare.

In his opening remarks, the President congratulated Rwandan President, H.E. Paul Kagame, on his re-election following the resounding victory of the Rwanda Patriotic Front in that country’s recently held elections.

President Mnangagwa commended the peaceful environment that prevailed throughout the Rwandan electoral process, describing it as a testament to Africa’s capability to hold peaceful, democratic and credible elections.

President Mnangagwa emphasised the need to respect constitutionalism in the Party, and described the Party’s constitution as the fundamental point of reference in all party matters.

He urged the Party leadership to be conversant with macro-economic trends, and encouraged them to follow keenly the Mid-Term Fiscal Policy Review to be tabled by the Finance Minister Hon Mthuli Ncube tomorrow. He also revealed that all economic sectors are growing, with the exception of agriculture, which is going through challenges as a result of the El-Nino induced drought.

The President revealed that the recently held Irrigation Conference had resulted in the injection of over US$200 million into expanding irrigation systems in the country.

The President urged all party structures across all Wings to be proactive in processes of innovation, modernisation and industrialisation of the economy.

He further urged the Party’s leadership to be at the forefront of explaining to the grassroots how Zimbabwe will benefit from the 44th SADC Summit, highlighting that all Summit events should be leveraged in line with the national policy of Engagement and Re-Engagement as well as Government’s economic thrust.

President Mnangagwa commended traditional leaders in areas affected by Gukurahundi, for their commitment towards finding closure to this unfortunate past experience adding that Zimbabwe is an indivisible, unitary and peaceful State.

